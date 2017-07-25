After Laila Main Laila and Piya More, Sunny Leone to get ‘trippy trippy’ in Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi

Sunny Leone will have a special appearance in Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi. Sunny Leone will have a special appearance in Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi.

After stealing hearts with Raees’ “Laila Main Laila” and Baadshaho’s “Piya More”, the sultry siren of Bollywood Sunny Leone will once again sizzle on the silver screen with her special dance number in Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi. Earlier, it was being said that the team of this revenge drama is on the lookout for an actor to star in a special number in the film. But with Sunny’s name being zeroed in, it looks like the wait is over.

Sunny will be seen in the song titled “Trippy Trippy” composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Priya Saraiya. The song will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya who has recently made headlines for his drastic transformation. Confident about Sunny being able to pull off the song, director of the film Omung Kumar says, “The song comes at a crucial juncture in the narrative and we wanted only Sunny for it.”

Sunny has not yet interacted with Sanjay Dutt, who is making a comeback with the film. She says that she has been a fan of the actor for the longest time and is looking forward to shooting with him. The Laila of Bollywood Sunny has started with the rehearsals for the song. “I have been working on it with Omung (Kumar) sir and Ganesh sir. Rehearsals have already started. Ganesh sir who is a hard taskmaster has given me some really complicated steps. I’m trying my best to master them. The look, it’s very different from anything you’ve seen before. It’s a peppy track which youngsters will enjoy. I can see a lot of them copying the moves,” says Sunny.

Talking about the song, producer Bhushan Kumar asserts, “T-Series has worked with Sunny is the past and she is a very humble person. When the song was ready, we felt Sunny was the right fit. We are glad she agreed to do this special track for us. Sachin Jigar staying true to the lyrics have made a really trippy number.”

On Monday, the makers of the film released the teaser poster of the film where we could see blood dripping from Sanjay’s mouth. Though the story of Bhoomi is about the relationship between a father and a daughter, after looking at the poster one can surely expect some action packed sequences in the film too. Bhoomi releases on September 22, 2017.

