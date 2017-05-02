After Khans, Arjun Kapoor welcomes Katrina Kaif on Instagram with this eye-popping throwback pic

Arjun Kapoor shares a throwback picture to welcome Katrina Kaif on Instagram. Arjun Kapoor shares a throwback picture to welcome Katrina Kaif on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif has become a focus of most of the posts on Instagram since she has made her debut on the social media platform. After her co-actors Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, now is the turn of her ‘hater’ Arjun Kapoor to welcome the beauty with a special post. Yes, Arjun Kapoor once had, ‘I hate Katrina club’ with Varun Dhawan and the reason the club came into existence was none other than Salman Khan.

Arjun Kapoor, who thinks Katrina is apparently quite popular these days, shared a throwback picture of him with the Jab Tak Hai Jaan star and appealed his 5.4 million followers to check out Katrina’s profile. “Next to the stud on the left is this girl who’s now on Instagram… she’s apparently quite popular these days @katrinakaif check her account out & maybe follow her even,” Arjun wrote along with the picture. In his welcome note, the Half Girlfriend actor seems to be all praise for himself rather than Katrina.

Also read | Instagram becomes a prettier place for Shah Rukh Khan as Katrina Kaif joins it

Arjun Kapoor and Katrina haven’t shared the screen yet but are quite comfortable in each other’s company. Their funny banter on this season’s Koffee With Karan where Arjun appeared as a special guest in an episode featuring Katrina and Anushka Sharma is proof. Arjun also revealed his reason for hating Katrina. It was because Salman Khan took a dig at him and his friend Varun Dhawan while they were checking out Katrina.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s posts here:

Katrina, in the meanwhile, is stealing the thunder on Instagram with her oh-so-adorable posts. First, her picture straight from the bed and then the yoga pose in which she is on a journey to find inner peace is giving enough reasons to her fans to revisit her Instagram page often.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd