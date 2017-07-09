After Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna talks about mansplaining, shares experience from her European holiday

Twinkle Khanna blogs about mansplaining and this is not something you can afford to miss. Twinkle Khanna blogs about mansplaining and this is not something you can afford to miss.

“Here’s a new word for your mancyclopedia” is what Twinkle Khanna’s new blog in Times of India is all about and it is definitely not one to miss because it is going to leave you in splits. Well, looks like Mrs Funnybones picked up on Katrina Kaif’s “mansplaining” video during the promotions of Jagga Jasoos and in her latest blog, she takes it upon herself to provide some apt words to situations similar to Ranbir-Katrina’s and thus, words like manterrupting, manholing and manspreading have come into being.

Mansplaining

In a witty turn-around, Twinkle compares Katrina’s “mansplaining” to Kangana’s “nepotism” controversy with Karan Johar and answers her friend’s query on how mansplaining came into being and said, “The same way you market any product — get Bollywood involved!” And boy, she definitely hits the bullseye with this one. She recalls how a reception boy at a hotel was repeatedly accusing her of typing her own surname incorrectly, and that is what she calls “mansplaining.” She writes, “It basically means a man talking to you condescendingly with the assumption that he knows more than you.” And her story of how a man once tried to tell a woman how to insert a tampon correctly will definitely crack you up.

Manspreading

Twinkle then takes a dig at men sitting with their legs wide-spread in public transports and calls that “man-spreading” which is a typical example of how people like them leave little space for other people. Well, is this a metaphor for the patriarchal system in place? Only Twinkle can tell.

Manholing

She then recalls how the popular tennis player Serena Williams won the Austrailian Open when she was eight weeks pregnant and how even that couldn’t stop John McEnroe from claiming that she wouldn’t stand a chance in the men’s league. Well, Twinkle has a befitting reply to McEnroe. She says, “I would just like to tell McEnroe Saab, … that he should also attempt playing a match after he manages to get pregnant. Forget about the Australian Open, I would like to see him beat the tennis coach at Juhu Gymkhana without violently throwing up on his old racquet or his new book.” And obviously there is another special word for McEnroe’s belittling and it is, “manholing” for when a man acts more like a pothole.

Manterrupting

Twinkle then goes on to describe how this chef named Mateo who gives her and husband Akshay Kumar a paella cooking lesson, interrupts his wife Gabriela so much that it reminds her of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton’s presidential debate. And the word for this one is “manterrupting.” She also adds, “Women judges are interrupted three times more than men! It really is a big problem!”

Well now that Twinkle has enriched our “manocabulary” so much, we are sure the world is going to be a better place to live in!

