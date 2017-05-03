After Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput poses in towel for Mario Testino. These pics add sizzle to summer

Sushant Singh Rajput flaunts sexy back. We are not sure if Katrina Kaif looks hotter or he does. Sushant Singh Rajput flaunts sexy back. We are not sure if Katrina Kaif looks hotter or he does.

If Katrina Kaif stopped your heart with her image wearing just a towel then Sushant Singh Rajput’s picture flaunting his chiselled body and shapely backside is going to set it aflutter. The Raabta actor becomes the second Indian actor to be portrayed in the special towel series by Mario Testino. If you look at the pose of Sushant, you would instantly remember John Abraham’s Dostana pose in snug little trunks.

In fact, that particular scene also raised the heckles of Central Board of Film Certification for obvious reasons. However, this picture of Sushant is a photography series, and we give it full points for aesthetics. Earlier, Sushant shared a sizzling picture with the American fashion model on his Instagram profile. The pic has been clicked by photographer Mario Testino.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput’s picture:

Sushant has been doing some incredible work as far as his film career is concerned. After making a smashing debut with Kai Po Che, Sushant became one of the few actors to touch the Rs 300 crore benchmark with MS Dhoni. This year, the actor would be seen romancing his rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon in Raabta, which talks about past life connections between two characters played by Kriti and Sushant respectively.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s picture:

After Raabta, Sushant would be seen in Chanda Mama Door Ke in which the actor would play an astronaut. The film revolves around the first Indian who stepped on the moon.

Katrina Kaif just redefined hotness in these Mario Testino photos.

In 2018, Sushant will be seen as a RAW agent in the film Romeo Akbar Walter, the acronyms of which are RAW. It will be the first thriller film of his career.

