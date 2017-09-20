After Julie 2, director Deepak Shivdasani preps up for Suniel Shetty-starrer Bhai’s sequel

Suneil Shetty to be a part of Deepak Shivdasani’s Bhai 2. Suneil Shetty to be a part of Deepak Shivdasani’s Bhai 2.

Director Deepak Shivdasani said he has started working on the second installment of the 1997 Suniel Shetty starrer ‘Bhai’. Directed by Deepak, the action film featured Suniel Shetty, Pooja Batra, Sonali Bendre and Ashish Vidyarthi in lead roles. The film turned out to be a surprise hit of the year.

“I am working on ‘Bhai 2’ and it is different from ‘Bhai‘. I am too excited about it. The script is not starting where we ended ‘Bhai‘. The subject excited me, it has potential to take it ahead. The calling is there for the second part,” Deepak told PTI. “There are two young characters in ‘Bhai 2′... It is about two friends. It is about the true essence of friendship. It is something which people have not seen in a long time,” he added.

Deepak said he wants to start the film as soon as possible and is focusing on finishing the script. Suneil Shetty may too be a part of its sequel says the director. Talking about the cast, Deepak said, “I have a role for Suniel in the film but I am yet to discuss it with him as I am still working on the story. We need young actors for ‘Bhai 2’. In today’s time it is difficult to get two heroes for a film. I have few actors in mind for the film but I can’t take names.”

He is awaiting the release of ‘Julie 2’ featuring actor Raai Laxmi in the lead. The film distributed by Pahlaj Nilahani is slated to release on October 6.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App