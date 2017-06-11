After getting officially divorced, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan chill together at a family event. See pic

Malaika Arora hosts family lunch, Arbaaz Khan is a part of it. Malaika Arora hosts family lunch, Arbaaz Khan is a part of it.

Who says bonding stops right after a relationship ends? Well, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, the ex-couples of the industry, truly showcase how exes a man and a woman can be friends without any other tag being attached to it. The actors who recently got officially divorced do not mind tagging each other as still a part of the family. The two have been spotted together many times ever since they filed a divorce case in Bombay Family Court and now, post their divorce, the two are spending family time, welcoming monsoon together.

In a post shared by Malaika on her Instagram, the actor wrote, “Sundays r family days” and we can see Arbaaz being an integral part of this healthy huge union. The parents to 14-year-old son Arhaan, Malaika and Arbaaz had filed for divorce in November 2016 by mutual consent. However, nothing had stopped them to make public appearances together. When Salman Khan and his family went on a trip to celebrate his nephew Ahil’s birthday, Malaika and her sister Amrita were also invited to be a part of the celebration.

The two prove that divorces do not lead to a sour relationship and we totally love their bond beyond the titles they used to once share. Recently, Malaika also got rid of her ‘Khan’ surname. According to some sources, recently at an event in Vadodara where Malaika was invited as a chief guest, her full name was writte next to her seat – Malaika Arora Khan. But because Malaika did not seem very happy about it, a few moments after the actor arrived at the venue, the ‘Khan’ was torn off from the paper.

Post divorce, Malaika has got the custody to her son Arhaan and daddy Arbaaz is free to visit him whenever he wishes to.

