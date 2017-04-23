After Dear Zindagi, is Alia Bhatt the leading lady of Shah Rukh Khan in Anand L Rai’s next film? See pic

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dear Zindagi did well at the box office. Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dear Zindagi did well at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt spread enough smiles with Dear Zindagi last year. And ever since, their fans have been waiting eagerly to know if the two actors are coming together yet again for a film. Now it seems their wish might just come true as speculations are rife that both SRK and Alia might team up one more time for Anand L Rai’s upcoming project.

A picture posted by some fans on social media has fueled the fire as it shows Shah Rukh, Anand L. Rai and Alia, together at the Dubai airport. Several actors were in Dubai recently to attend an award show, and the pic looks like one from the same trip.

Earlier there were speculations that Deepika Padukone was approached for the role but since she is prepping up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati, she declined to be a part of Anand Rai’s film. Apart from her, even Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were in consideration to play the lead opposite SRK.

However, there is no confirmation on the report as Alia has her 2017 calendar full with two projects – Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Dragon starring Ranbir Kapoor. This is for the first time that Shah Rukh and Anand L Rai are coming together for a project.

Also read | Alia Bhatt lost the National Award, but found a place in Forbes Under 30 Asia list

Apart from that, the 51-year-old actor would be seen in Imtiaz Ali film, starring Anushka Sharma, which is scheduled for an August release. Interestingly, the title of the film has not been finalised as of yet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd