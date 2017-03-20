After Dangal, Sanya Malhotra choreographing Aamir Khan in Secret Superstar. Watch her dance video

Sanya Malhotra dances to Neha Bhasin’s amazing tunes. Sanya Malhotra dances to Neha Bhasin’s amazing tunes.

Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra is all set to turn a choreographer soon. The actor has been signed as a choreographer for Aamir Khan’s next film, Secret Superstar, in which she has made Mr Perfectionist dance to her tunes. The film has Dangal’s Zaira Wasim in the lead. If this news doesn’t excite you enough, you have to watch a video she has just dropped on her Facebook page to show that she has got that groove in her. Thanking singer Neha Bhasin for the number, Sanya posted a video in which she is doing all those typical Bollywood nakhras, swaying her body just like a professional dancer.

Oh, our bad. She is a professional dancer, who had gone to Mumbai to make a career as a choreographer but ended up becoming an actor. What a luck. But yes, now she is fulfilling her ultimate dream, and we cannot wait to have a look at what she made Aamir do.

Check out Sanya Malhotra's video:

In an interview to HT, Sanya said, “The fact that I love to dance and love everything associated with it has never been a secret. When Advait asked me to choreograph a sequence for Aamir sir in Secret Superstar, I was ecstatic. Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined doing something so wonderful.”

It was rumoured that she has signed a film with Anurag Kashyap but at an event in Mumbai, the 24-year-old actor quashed all those rumours, saying she is waiting to get back on the screens with another interesting project but for now, she has not signed anything.

