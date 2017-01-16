After Dangal girl Zaira Wasim’s shocking apology, support pours in

Zaira Wasim’s defence came from Geeta Phogat whom the actor essayed in Dangal. Zaira Wasim’s defence came from Geeta Phogat whom the actor essayed in Dangal.

Zaira Wasim’s apology on Facebook has left everyone shocked. The Dangal girl was ostensibly forced to say sorry for meeting Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. Even as people questioned if Dangal girl Zaira Wasim was forced to apologise on social media after getting threats, support poured in for the 16-year-old actor. Zaira had earlier taken to social media to post an ‘apology/confession’ saying she is not a role model and should not be seen as one. The abject note said, “This is an open confession/apology. I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met.”

Also mentioning what has happed in J&K in the last six months, the teenager who has grown up there wrote, “…I understand the sentiments behind it especially considering that what had happened over the past 6 months.” Zaira’s defence came from Geeta Phogat whom the actor essayed in Dangal. Talking to CNN-News18, Geeta said, “She is a very good human being in real life too. If anything, Zaira Wasim is an excellent role model for the entire country. She needn’t apologise for anything.”

Omar Abdullah tweeted in her favour. “A 16-year-old shouldn’t be forced to apologise and that too allegedly for meeting Mehbooba Mufti. What are we coming to,” he wrote. He went on to say in another tweet, “I’ve a problem with @MehboobaMufti trying to userp other peoples success to cover up her own failures but why punish/troll people she meets?”

I’ve a problem with @MehboobaMufti trying to userp other peoples success to cover up her own failures but why punish/troll people she meets? — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 16, 2017

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Zaira is indeed a good actress. It is wrong to force her to apologise on Facebook for meeting Mehbooba Mufti.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also came down heavily on rogue elements for pressurising and trolling teenage Dangal actress Zaira Wasim over her recent meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Said Pandit, “It’s shameful. What she has achieved no one can take that away from her. Whatever the few elements in Kashmir or Hurriyat conference say will not make any difference. The entire industry and country is standing by her. It is the responsibility of the local Kashmiri people and political parties to stand up with her and tell her that we are with you and please do whatever you want to do. Few people in Kashmir want the next generation of Kashmiris to be a generation of stone throwers. So these are the threat perceptions. In such times, government has to stand by her side and put elements who issue such threatsbehind bars. This element of fanticism is all over and we will have to fight it.”

Earlier today, Zaira posted an apology apparently in response to trolling she faced after her meeting with the J&K CM. “There are few more things which are very important and I want to clear them as well. The first and foremost thing is that I am being projected as a role model for Kashmiri Youth. I want to make it very clear that I do not want anyone to follow in my footsteps or even consider me as a role model. I’m not proud of what I’m doing and I want everyone, especially the Youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history.”

The letter was deleted and Zaira posted another note in which she requested one and all to not blow her letter out of proportion. “Regarding my last post, I have no idea why this has become such a big issue. I just wanted to make sure that I did not hurt anyone’s feelings and all of a sudden it has been turned into national news. Again and again I am telling people that I have not been forced into anything by anyone. This was post was not meant against anyone, just wanted to make sure that people were not hurt by what I was doing. From media to everyone else, please don’t blow this out of proportion. Neither was I forced nor am I against anyone. Hopefully this post just stops this once and for all.” She later deleted this post too, ” wrote Zaira. This was also deleted later.

السَّلاَمُ عَلَيْكُمْ وَرَحْمَةُ اللهِ وَبَرَكَاتُهُ

This is an open confession/apology. I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met.

I want to apologise to all those people who I’ve unintentionally hurt and I want them to know that I understand their sentiments behind it especially considering that what had happened over the past 6 months but I hope people can also understand there are certain circumstances that emerge which one cannot control and I hope people still remember that I’m a just a 16 year old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly. I’m sorry for what I did but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me.

There are few more things which are very important and I want to clear them as well. The first and foremost thing is that I am being projected as a role model for Kashmiri Youth. I want to make it very clear that I do not want anyone to follow in my foot steps or even consider me as a role model. I’m not proud of what I’m doing and I want everyone, especially the Youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history.

To even consider me as a role model would be disgracing them and their disgrace would be OUR DISGRACE! I do not wish to start an argument here, this was a just a mere confession from my end which I really wanted people to know. May Allah bless us and guide us. ❤️

Regarding my last post, I have no idea why this has become such a big issue. I just wanted to make sure that I did not hurt anyone’s feelings and all of a sudden it has been turned into national news. Again and again I am telling people that I have not been forced into anything by anyone. This was post was not meant against anyone, just wanted to make sure that people were not hurt by what I was doing. From media to everyone else, please don’t blow this out of proportion. Neither was I forced nor am I against anyone. Hopefully this post just stops this once and for all.

