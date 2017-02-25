After Dangal, Aamir Khan endorses yet another powerful message on girl child. Watch video

After Dangal, Aamir Khan has become a part of yet another video, which talks about girl child. After Dangal, Aamir Khan has become a part of yet another video, which talks about girl child.

Dangal was the biggest hit last year, and one of Aamir Khan’s most striking film till date. The movie managed to strike a chord with the audience because it focussed on a father’s struggle to raise and train his two daughters in wrestling, a sport mainly reserved for men. Aamir’s character in the biopic, which was based on the life of Mahavira Singh Phogat, was terribly mocked until the day his two girls became world champions, and proved to the society that they were as worthy as the sons. And now, Aamir has become part of yet another video, which talks about girl child. The social message promo is for television channel Star Plus.

Taking the message of Dangal forward, Aamir has taken full advantage of his new look and done an advertisement for the channel. Aamir’s mysterious look has been a heightened topic of discussion off late.

Very recently a photo of Aamir wearing a turban went viral, and was misunderstood to be his new look from his next film Thugs of Hindostan, co-staring Amitabh Bachchan. But in the new video, shared by Aamir, it turns out that it is for the TVC and not the film.

Also read: Working with Aamir Khan for Secret Superstar was a dream come true: Amit Trivedi

“The Sardar look that has been doing the rounds is a look from a very special collaboration of Aamir and not from Thugs of Hindostan,” said Aamir Khan’s spokesperson.

Watch: Shooon Te Shaaan. #NayiSoch

This short video also displays the social stigma and patriarch ways we witness in our society on a day-to-day basis, but tend to ignore it as it doesn’t appear as a major problem.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd