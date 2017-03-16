After Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Shashank Khaitan to make third Dulhania film

In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Shashank Khaitan has attempted to explore the idea of coming together of people who have polar opposite belief system and how love tends to overlook ideologies. In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Shashank Khaitan has attempted to explore the idea of coming together of people who have polar opposite belief system and how love tends to overlook ideologies.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s latest release Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been garnering the praises of critics and audiences alike. And this overwhelming response for the second in the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania franchise has made the director of the movie, Shashank Khaitan, decide to work on the third one in the series.

Talking to the media at the screening of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Trapped, Shashank said, “We are delighted with the response. We are getting a lot of encouragement. After seeing the film, the audience is coming out of the theatres with happy faces. I am really keen to make the third instalment of the ‘…Dulhania’ franchise.”

In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Shashank has attempted to explore the idea of coming together of people who have polar opposite belief system and how love tends to overlook ideologies. On being asked about what can the audience expect from the third instalment of the franchise, the filmmaker said, “Until now, what will be the story and when will we start it, that hasn’t been decided yet.”

Shashank also never planned to make Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania a franchise film. It was only Karan Johar who sowed the idea in his mind and it did click with the director. Expressing his happiness on the success of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the director said, “Through this film, we have tried to give a message in a very entertaining way. Critics and audience are realising and appreciating the core message which the film gives. So, we as a team are really happy with the outcome and result of the film.” Khaitan said.

Asked about which Bollywood actor he wants to work, he said, “I wanted to work with everyone in the industry but my main focus is to write a good script and then approach the actor who is best suitable for the role. If I approach Aamir Khan first, he would be asking for a good script, which I don’t have (at the moment).”

