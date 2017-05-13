After Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi does his bit for Indian soldiers, donates 25 flats to families of CRPF jawans

Vivek Oberoi’s KARRM Infrastructure has donated 25 flats in Thane(Maharashtra) to families of CRPF martyrs. Vivek Oberoi’s KARRM Infrastructure has donated 25 flats in Thane(Maharashtra) to families of CRPF martyrs.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi joins Akshay Kumar in vicariously serving the nation. Vivek Oberoi’s real estate company Karrm Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. has donated 25 flats to families of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) martyrs in Thane, Maharashtra. Media reports suggest that Vivek’s company wrote a letter to the CRPF to donate flats to the families of soldiers who laid their life for the nation. ANI tweeted, ” Vivek Oberoi’s KARRM Infrastructure has donated 25 flats in Thane(Maharashtra) to families of CRPF martyrs.”

It seems like Bollywood actors are doing their bit to contribute to the soldiers serving at the borders and their families. Earlier in a similar gesture, Akshay Kumar had donated Rs 1.08 crore to the families of 12 martyrs of CRPF. The actor donated Rs 9 lakh to each of 12 families of jawans of CRPF who lost their lives in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on March 11 this year.

Akshay had earlier also launched Bharat Ke Veer App – a platform for people to contribute to the families of martyrs, during an even in Delhi. “Everybody wants to connect to people in uniform in their pain. It was a small dream and to fulfil this dream, our government really helped us. I want to thank everybody with my folded hands. My father was in Army and I am here as his son,” Akshay had said during the launch of the app.

“This website has been made exactly in two and a half months. About three months, this idea came to my mind, while watching a documentary film on terrorists, which showed how terror leaders financially support the families of the terrorist who carry out terror acts,” Akshay added.

