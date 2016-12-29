After Aamir Khan and AR Rahman’s faith in me, I too feel like a perfectionist:Raftaar

Raftaar has made his Hollywood debut with Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence’s Passengers. Raftaar has made his Hollywood debut with Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence’s Passengers.

After giving Bollywood some superhit chartbusters like Shera Di Kaum, Dhup chik, and Dhaakad, rapper Raftaar is all set to rock Hollywood as well. The Dhaakad rapper has written a Hindi rap for Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence’s sci-fi film Passengers.

Excited to foray into Hollywood, Raftaar says “I have crossed one of the milestones of my career. Dangal was very good for me. And something bigger than Dangal could be nothing but only Hollywood.”

Ask him how is teaming up with Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence for his first Hollywood project and he has a prompt reply. “I have always been a fan of both the stars and working with them in my first Hollywood project is just like icing on the cake,” said Raftaar.

The song titled ‘Aadat’ is sung by Jubin Nutiyal and Shirley Setia and since this is a film themed around a journey in space, Raftaar wrote the lyrics that go hand-in-hand with that. “I wrote the song on a flight and was quite satisfied with my first draft. This is the first time that I have completed a song within a matter of just 7-8 hours along with the video shoot,” Raftaar added.

The big project fell into his basket because of One Digital Entertainment, which has been working with Sony Pictures Entertainment for Passengers. Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, feels Hollywood gives more creative liberty than Bollywood. He says, “For Hollywood directors such kind of music is new, so they do not interfere much and you are not required to give clarification for your work. But Bollywood is well versed with this genre of music, so it has its own expectations from the compositions.”

The video of the song has been exclusively released on digital channel SonyLiv. On being asked about his latest hit Dhaakad from Dangal album and Aamir Khan’s reaction to it, Raftaar said he was overwhelmed with happiness. “Aamir Khan loved my version of ‘Dhaakad’ and it became much evident when he went ahead to recreate the song in his own voice. Aamir is a musical person and when a perfectionist recreates your work, you feel honoured. With perfectionists like AR Rahman and Aamir Khan showing faith in me, I too have started feeling like a perfectionist,” Raftaar added.

Aamir has sung a special Haryanvi rap, which is another version of Dhaakad from Dangal album.

Raftaar recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Komal Vohra in a quiet ceremony. Why did he keep his fans away from his marriage? “My personal life has nothing to do with my job. Have you ever seen a common man announcing his marriage on the news channels? Same is the case with celebrities. Even we want our personal life to remain personal,” said Raftaar.

When we asked whether he would like to credit his success to his wife Komal, he had a jocular reply, “Of course yes. I don’t want to get beaten up at home by saying anything else.”

