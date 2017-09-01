Aftab Shivdasani ties the knot again with wife Nin Dusanj: See inside pictures of the royal wedding and also of the pre-wedding celebrations

Aftab Shivdasani ties the knot again with wife Nin Dusanj. Tusshar Kapoor was also a part of this grand destination wedding. Aftab Shivdasani ties the knot again with wife Nin Dusanj. Tusshar Kapoor was also a part of this grand destination wedding.

“My beloved, words fail to describe my love for you. I couldn’t be happier, I thank the Lord everyday for having you in my life. ❤️ #ninafti #anantarapeacehaven #wedding #eternal #venividiamavi #icameisawiloved #blessed #tangalle #srilanka,” this is what the lovely post on Aftab Shivdasani’s Instagram reads like and it is shared along with a collage of his wedding. Wait this is not Aftab’s first wedding. Actully it is.

In 2012, actor Aftab Shivdasani was engaged to Nin Dusanj, a London-based Punjabi who works in Hong Kong and in June 2014, he registered his marriage to Nin Dusanj. This couple kept it very low-key then and the ceremony saw the attendance of only their families. And thus Aftab and Nin got remarried but this time it was a grand event. Also, if you to know more about Nin Dusanj, let us tell you she is also the sister in-law of Kabir Bedi. Nin is the real sister of Kabir’s wife Parveen Dusanj.

This Aftab and Nin wedding took place in Sri Lanka and in the pictures the two look simply royal. Aftab has been sharing pictures with Nin in the past but the recent one is special.



The wedding was attended by family and close friends who flew in to attend the functions. The celebrations took place over a span of two days with a mehendi and celebration party on the beach a day before the main wedding. We got to see a few more images of Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj’s grand celebration and it is thanks to Tusshar Kapoor who was also present at the wedding.

Then took place a Hindu ceremony where the couple reportedly had flown in their pandit from Mumbai. Aftab entered the venue on an elephant and Nin was carried on a Doli. Then they also followed a Buddhist blessing with local Sri Lankan monks.





Insiders tell us that while on a holiday in Sri Lanka recently, the couple fell in love with the place and felt it would be the best place to renew their vows again as they always wanted a destination wedding.

