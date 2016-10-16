Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Sushant Singh Rajput bat for film

Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Sushant Singh Rajput support Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil film. Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Sushant Singh Rajput support Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil film.

Actors came out in support of Karan Johar and his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that is currently facing a ban after the Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India requested its members to suspend the release of the film keeping in mind the anti-Pakistan wave that is currently running in the country post the Uri attacks.

B-town is supporting a beleaguered Karan Johar and said it is unfair to punish an Indian filmmaker for shooting with a Pakistani actor while the relationship between India and Pakistan was healthy.

Speaking at Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2016, Alia Bhatt said, “I have seen bits of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and found it beautiful. It’s a beautiful emotional film. As a proud resident of this country and as a privileged member of the industry, I feel whatever is happening with the film at this point is unfair because when the film was shot a year back the climate was nice. But the current climate I know how it is but when it was shot the climate was good. I don’t want to say anything more. I have given you my answer.”

Another actor close to Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, too batted for his mentor’s film. Said Sidharth, “As an actor, I don’t think it is fair to a filmmaker. This picture was made a year back and political scenario then was different. I have worked with the actor in question (Fawad). It is not fair to a filmmaker who is making a love story which has nothing to do with the political scenario. We are also not stopping any other ties with that country but only movies. So as a part of the fraternity, I hope we have a wonderful release and it is a wonderful story that people get to see made by Karan Johar.”

Sushant Singh Rajput who is yet to work with Karan Johar too threw his weight behind the filmmaker. Said Sushant, “I admire Ranbir as an actor. I love Karan Johar’s films and I have loved the trailer. If given a chance on the first day I will go and watch the film.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd