Adnan Sami tweets on Donald Trump dancing in Saudi Arabia: Who says music is haraam in Islam?

Taking a dig at Muslim hardliners, singer Adnan Sami started a Twitter debate when he asked how can music be “haraam” according to Islam when US President Donald Trump could be seen dancing in Saudi Arabia with the country’s royalty. Trump is on an official tour of Saudi Arabia and can be seen participating in a traditional males-only sword dance.

Adnan shared a video of the dance on Twitter and started a discussion on this sensitive topic. He tweeted on Sunday: “Dear Muslim clerics, you all claim music is haram in Islam. This is Saudi Arabia. This is song and dance by its royalty! Where are your fatwas now?” He also wrote, “Ps — Oh yeah and Trump is in there too. You know, the one who came up with the Muslim travel ban.”

Dear Muslim Clerics, U all claim music is haram in Islam? This is Saudi Arabia. This is song n dance by its Royalty! Whr r ur fatwas now?!👇😜 http://t.co/sRUyba9qEZ — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 21, 2017

One of his Twitter followers wrote: “This is their traditional Arabic dance.” To which, Adnan replied: “Oh so that is okay then? It suddenly becomes ‘halal’? Selective convenience.”

Another user wrote: “Dear Sami Sabh, Saudia is not Islam. If you want to understand Islam, read Quran. You can find yourself… in Quran, music is haram.” To this, Adnan replied, “The surat or aayat in the Quran where it says ‘Music is haram’… Answer is nowhere!”

@AdnanSamiLive Dear Sami Sabh Saudia is not Islam . If you want to understand Islam read Quran . You can find yourself in Quran music is haram . Thanks — Raja. Pakistani (@Rajaimtiaz112) May 21, 2017

One even asked: “‘Music is nutrient for the soul’… These are the sayings of musicians or people related to music, so why don’t you prove it?” Adnan said: “We prove it by the peace and harmony we bring to the souls of people all the time who listen to music!”

A few years ago, in a similar situation, Sami had questioned fatwa against members of a Kashmiri girl band, its drummer Farah Deeba, guitarist Aneeka Khalid and vocalist-guitarist Noma Nazir. He had tweeted: “Outraged by fatwa against Kashmiri girl band. If music was haram, then why does Saudi Arabia have a National Anthem with music?”

