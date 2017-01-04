Aditya Roy Kapur debuts on Facebook, gets welcome from Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra. Watch video, pics

Aditya Roy Kapur makes Facebook debut. Aditya Roy Kapur makes Facebook debut.

If you thought you did not get enough of Aditya Roy Kapur onscreen, and wished to see more of his killer smile and chiseled looks, then here is a great piece of news for you. The OK Jaanu actor has finally joined Facebook, his first social media profile.

The actor made his Facebook profile on January 2 and his Fitoor co-star Katrina Kaif was the first one to welcome him on the social platform, calling herself a ‘veteran’.

Katrina wrote, “Welcome welcome Aditya Roy Kapur If you ever need any advice …. Please ask … Now that I am a six month old Facebook veteran.” She shared her message with a picture from the set of her film with the Ok Jaanu actor.

Soon after getting a social profile, Aditya began his exploration of Facebook with a live chat with his fans, which was nothing less than cute. In fact, the 31-year-old actor also gave heartfelt answers to the random questions thrown by his fans.

Also read | AR Rahman song is diamond, cannot be replaced with platinum, says ‘Humma Humma’ composer Tanishk Bagchi

His followers even took the opportunity to ask Aditya almost everything and he took all the questions quite sportingly. He revealed his favourite colour, his favourite movie, favourite actor, how he loves playing pool and snooker, and other personal stuff. And his giggle in response to some of the questions won hearts of many girls who were totally in awe of seeing the Bollywood heartthrob on Facebook.

Chilling and sipping coffee while interacting with fans, Aditya was a sure treat to watch. Shuffling between the selfie mode, his excitement and energy is infectious. And he did some humming too.

Check out the complete video here.

Out of the thousand plus comments, grabbing attention was one comment in particular, from his good friend Sidharth Malhotra, who welcomed him. He wrote “Hey bro, you’re finally here! welcome welcome.”

Aditya also shared some sexy and quirky pictures on his profile. Take a look.

With Aditya’s upcoming film Ok Jaanu on its way of releasing in the coming days, his debut on social platform is for sure a good promotion strategy. Apart from Aditya, the film stars Shraddha Kapoor. This is for the second time when the duo will share screen space together after delivering blockbuster Aashiqui 2, which went on to become a milestone in both the actors’ career.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Ok Jaanu has been directed by Shaad Ali and will release on January 13.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd