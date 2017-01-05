Latest News

Is Aditya Roy Kapur dating Katrina Kaif? He clears all rumours

Aditya Roy Kapur gets candid about relationship with Katrina Kaif.

aditya roy kapur, katrina kaif, aditya roy katrina kaif dating, aditya roy kapur relationship Aditya Roy Kapur was rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif.

A star’s life has too many complications and one of those is being linked up with their co-stars. Aditya Roy Kapur was linked to Shraddha Kapoor when they appeared in Aashiqui 2 and then rumours of him seeing Katrina Kaif were strong when the duo was working together in Fitoor. In fact, Katrina’s closeness to Aditya was credited as the reason for her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor.

And now that he has been welcomed to Facebook by Kat herself, the rumours have got a new life. But in a recent interview, Aditya had put all speculations to rest, asking that why one can’t visit a friend without being linked to him/her.

In conversation with Times of India, Aditya said, “Sometimes, you go for dinner with a friend and things get blown out of proportion — that’s ridiculous. It’s like you can’t go to a friend’s house without being linked to her (Katrina). I don’t want to overthink and stop interacting with people because of this. After a while, you stop worrying about the repercussions and let people make their own assumptions. You get used to it; else, you won’t be able to have a conversation with anyone.”

Look at some recent pictures of Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif:

On being asked if he is hinting towards being single, he said at this moment he is just chilling and would like to stay the same for a bit longer. And girls, he is not even looking for a relationship right now because he said, “I am not in that zone right now.”

Meanwhile, Aditya is promoting Ok Jaanu, which stars Shraddha Kapoor. The film is extremely important for the actor provided his last Fitoor and Daawat-e-Ishq did not do well at the box office.

