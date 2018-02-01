Padmaavat actor Aditi Rao Hydari on Mehrunissa’s relationship with Alauddin Khilji: It is a classic case of ying and yang

Aditi Rao Hydari played the character of Mehrunissa in Padmaavat. Aditi Rao Hydari played the character of Mehrunissa in Padmaavat.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has spurred many conversations, be it about the roles of the leading actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor or some questionable sequences. But amid all this, we need to appreciate the supporting cast who have outdone themselves in the film. One such character is of Aditi Rao Hydari. The actor played queen Mehrunissa, wife of Alauddin Khilji.

From the very first frame, Mehrunissa makes a place in your heart with her child-like innocence. As the movie continuous, Aditi’s journey from being this vulnerable character to the Queen of her kingdom leaves you impressed. While her selfless love has made the audience develop a soft corner for her character, her submissive and victim-like nature towards Khilji has not really gone down well with many. But the actor has a different tale to tell altogether.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Aditi Rao Hydari expressed how she approached the character. “I am so happy and overwhelmed with the kind of love Mehrunissa is receiving. You know the amazing thing about having a great director. It is that they create an environment for you. Every detail of your surrounding is very honest and real. Sanjay sir is extremely indulging with his actors. He gives you as much time as you need for the whole emotional process. He gives you a lot of space and a lot to feed upon. Then, of course, there is this core character of Mehrunissa. I always believe you cannot learn, prepare or research about it. It is your belief in the moment and trust in your director. That is the only way I know how to work.”

She continued to talk about the qualities of Mehrunissa that made her respect and love the character, “Mehrunissa is a beautiful combination of vulnerable and delicate. Her journey from being a princess to a fearless queen who has the courage to look into Alauddin Khilji’s eyes in order to defy him so that she can save him from the sin he was about to commit. That combination of fearlessness and innocence I found great about the character. You cannot prepare for them, honestly. You just have to trust the director and completely give in, that is what I did.”

For Aditi, Mehrunissa is pure. “What I found beautiful about Mehrunissa is she knows Khilji loved her. She is Jallaluddin’s daughter. She is the queen but she knows she is his (Khilji) queen too. He loved her but he is the man possessed (with the obsession of having every ‘nayab cheez’) and she has a knowledge of that. She is different. She loves completely and that is what makes her forgive him. She has the guts to defy him. She knows what is going to happen to her and that is quite beautiful.”

In one of the scenes, Mehrunissa tells Rani Padmavati that she is helping her to save her love Alauddin Khilji from committing a sin, and in another, she looks straight into Khilji’s eyes with utmost courage and agrees that she did what she did only to save him. While she wants him to have everything in the world that gives him happiness, he should never be able to have or possess Padmavati.

Referring to the scenes, Aditi quipped that while her appearance in the film can be referred to as a cameo, the dialogues of her character had strength and power. “She doesn’t have much dialogue but each of her words have so much strength and power. She somewhere has this purity of life which I really love. That is what connected me to her deeply. Somewhere, I share that vibe with her. The fact that you derive fearlessness from immense love you have. Love is powerful and that is what Mehrunissa is – Fearless and strong because of the love she carries within her.”

But keeping aside the love she had to portray on-screen, did Aditi feel hatred for Alauddin Khilji aka Ranveer Singh off screen? “There was one thing that Sanjay sir always told me. He said Mehrunissa maybe delicate and very feminine but she is the queen. It is in her blood to be regal and fearless. So, she would never finch or fear Khilji. For that period, I was Mehrunissa and I did not hate or love Khilji. When I am in a scene, I do not act or think like Aditi. I thought and acted like Mehrunissa so I did not finch or get scared of this person standing in front of me. But off-set, I would go to him (Ranveer) and say, ‘wow, you are scary’ but only after the cut. ”

While Aditi is proud of Mehrunissa, many from the audience have been feeling that Mehrunissa was simply a part of an abusive relationship but the actor has a very different point of view. “See, everybody has their understanding of the kind of relationship Mehrunissa and Khilji share. To me, they are childhood sweethearts. There is a deep love. She is possibly the only person he deeply loved and respected. He might have become the king but she was always the queen, the heir of Jalaluddin and there is a love and respect between them. That is why in the last scene, he is hurt that she defied him. He just could not believe that she who loved him so deeply, defied him. The scene is so beautifully written that if you pay attention, you would understand the deep relationship the two share. They both have love for each other and for me, it is a classic case of ying and yang, one full of destruction and the other full of love.”

We also asked Aditi Rao Hydari about her take on the backlash against Jauhar scene in the climax of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus. “See, it is a story that Sanjay sir wanted to tell. He has been true to the story. At no point, we have said this is right or wrong. There are many stories in which characters believe in certain ways, which I am not really favourable of but you are telling a story and I believe everyone has a right to tell a story they want to tell. I think we need freedom of artistic expression and yes, we need to be open to different opinion. This is my understanding.”

And at the end, she sums up how her 2017 was positive and 2018 has a lot to look forward to, “Last year, I started with Mani sir (Mani Ratnam) and ended with Bhoomi. We (Aditi and Sanjay Dutt for Bhoomi) got an overwhelming praise for it. The film wasn’t liked by the audience as expected but all in all, it was a positive year. 2018 started with huge success for a film I loved doing. It was challenging to work with Sanjay sir and the response I have received is overwhelming. Now, I will get onto Mani Ratnam’s next, which I am extremely excited about. I am working with him for the second time and also, another film I have in which I would be working with a National Award winning director down south. So, it is exciting. The five-year-old in me is jumping up and down.”

