Aditi Rao Hydari on Bhoomi co-star Sanjay Dutt: Sanju sir is very honest with his own story

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who will be seen in the upcoming biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, says she is a big fan of actor Ranbir Kapoor, who essays the title role in the film. Talking about the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, Aditi said, “First of all it’s Raju (Hirani) sir’s film… He is just amazing. His scripts are amazing, he directs amazingly. Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) sir is very honest with his own story. He (Hirani) will tell you some amazing tales that will leave you awestruck… He says it in such an amazing way,” she added.

Ranbir is known to have put on weight for his role as Sanjay Dutt, and some photographs that emerged on social media, gave a glimpse into the efforts being put into making Ranbir look the part and Aditi vouches for it. “I am a really big fan of Ranbir and he has gone completely into the mannerism of the character. In fact, I even met him on set because our shoot locations were in close proximity. I saw Sanju sir as I was shooting with him then I saw Ranbir and thought to myself what is this happening to me, so it was amazing and I think it is going to be epic,” said Aditi, who also plays Sanjay’s on screen daughter in Bhoomi.

Aditi will also be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming period drama Padmavati. She says there’s no doubt that the filmmaker creates cinematic history with his talent. “I just hope and pray that no difficulties are faced because I really believe that Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir is somebody we should be proud of, and we shouldn’t curb his voice. He is somebody who creates cinematic history and we should be really proud of him and give him a platform to make his films in peace. He makes beautiful films,” she said.

