Confirmed! Aditi Rao Hydari in Mani Ratnam’s next

While Aditi Rao Hydari’s films in 2017 failed at the box office, her performance in these films received immense appreciation from critics and audience alike. However, 2018 seems to have started on a good note. Aditi appeared in a cameo role in Padmaavat, and her role as queen Mehrunissa, the wife of Sultan Alauddin Khilji, is being lauded as one of the best things about the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Now, we hear that Aditi will be a part of yet another multi-starrer to be directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Aditi Rao Hydari worked with the Mani Ratnam last year in Kaatru Veliyidai. Starring Aditi and Karthi, Kaatru Veliyidai, set in the backdrop of the Kargil War of 1999, was about an Indian military pilot who recalls his romance with a doctor in the lead up to the war, while being kept as a prisoner of war at a jail in Pakistan.

Now, in a conversation with indianexpress.com, Aditi Rao Hydari revealed that she would be part of Mani Ratnam’s next. “Last year, I started with Mani sir (Mani Ratnam) and ended with Bhoomi. We (Aditi and Sanjay Dutt for Bhoomi) got an overwhelming praise for it. The film wasn’t liked by the audience as expected but all in all, it was a positive year. 2018 started with huge success for a film I loved doing. It was challenging to work with Sanjay sir and the response I have received is overwhelming. Now, I will get onto Mani Ratnam’s next, which I am extremely excited about. I am working with him for the second time and also, another film I have in which I would be working with a National Award-winning director down south. So, it is exciting. The five-year-old in me is jumping up and down,” quipped the actor.

While Aditi refused to divulge further details about the film, speculations are rife that she would be a part of Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Simbu, Jyothika and Aishwarya Rajesh. To be bankrolled by Madras Talkies, double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the music while lensman Santosh Sivan will join the veteran director, marking their sixth collaboration.

