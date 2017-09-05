Adhyayan Suman on Kangana Ranaut’s Aap Ki Adalat remarks: It’s ok for people to have opinions and at this time I don’t have one

Adhyayan Suman reacts on Kangana Ranaut’s claims on Aap Ki Adaalat. Adhyayan Suman reacts on Kangana Ranaut’s claims on Aap Ki Adaalat.

Kangana Ranaut in an explosive interview with Aap Ki Adalat host and senior journalist Rajat Sharma spoke not only about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi. She also opened up about her relationship with veteran actor Shekhar Suman’s son, Adhyayan Suman.

Kangana was in a relationship with actor Adhyayan Suman who later accused her of beating him up and practicing black magic. Kangana denied his claims but said she should have done something about Suman. She even remarked that beating him up wouldn’t have been a bad idea. “He was 95 kgs and I was of 49 kgs. How could I ever hit him? I wouldn’t be able to? However, now that I look at it, I should have hit him” she said.

When indianexpress.com got in touch with Haal-e-Dil actor Adhyayan Suman, he told us that he wasn’t aware of it, and that he has better things in life to concentrate on.

The twenty-nine-year old actor said, “Sorry haven’t heard about the interview …been too caught up with the more important things in life… and I am not interested in knowing about it either.”

When we told him what exactly Kangana said in the interview and how she said beating him up wouldn’t have been a bad idea, Suman said, “It’s ok for people to have opinions and at this time I don’t have one. Will talk soon. Need to get back for my shot.”

With this it is quite clear that Adhyayan Suman has moved on from what had happened in the past. He is busy shooting for various projects and will be in a state to talk about his work once he is back in the country later this month.

