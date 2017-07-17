Latest News

Adah Sharma is helping us beat the Monday blues with this sizzling video

Adah Sharma, who was last seen in Bollywood film Commando 2, shared a Monday Motivation message with her fans this morning. Adah is seen 'on her toes' in the behind the scenes video of a magazine's photoshoot. It seems that the actor is leaving no stones unturned and is taking on new challenges.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published:July 17, 2017 4:35 pm
Adah Sharma, Adah Sharma swimwear, Adah Sharma photos, Adah Sharma photoshoot, Adah Sharma latest photos, Adah Sharma films Adah Sharma is seen ‘on her toes’ in the behind the scenes video of a magazine’s photoshoot.
Related News

Adah Sharma, who was last seen in Bollywood film Commando 2, shared a Monday Motivation message with her fans this morning.

Adah, who is seen ‘on her toes’ in the behind the scenes video of a magazine’s photoshoot, captioned the post, “Always on my toes well… Almost #behindthescenes #magazinephotoshoot #rainydaysandmondays #MondayMotivation #iftoebalancingis”. It seems the actress is leaving no stones unturned and is taking on new challenges.

Adah Sharma, who failed to gain a foothold in Bollywood with films like 1920, Phirr and Hasee Toh Phasee, is now a well-known face down South.

In an earlier interview, Adah, who is an outsider in the film industry, said that the biggest struggle for a non-industry person is to bag the first film.

“My main concern was to get a film, rest of the process I totally enjoy. For a non-film background person like me, the most important thing was to get a film in the first place. There is no rule book. Once you get the first film, the happiness begins,” said Adah.

 

 

Here is Adah Sharma’s latest post:

See a few more photos, videos of Adah Sharma:

The 27-year-old actress also confessed that stereotyping could be an issue for a newcomer especially when one makes debut with the horror genre, but she thinks that she has been fairly lucky as she did a number of other roles too.

“I think I’ve been fairly lucky in the sense that the audience has accepted me even after doing a horror film. I think it was difficult for people to slot me. It was a period film, the look was different and it was horror. I did everything possible which was required in that genre. Which is why I didn’t sign any other horror movie after that. I will return to it only if it offers me something new which I haven’t done already,” added Adah.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 17: Latest News