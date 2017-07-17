Adah Sharma is helping us beat the Monday blues with this sizzling video

Adah Sharma is seen ‘on her toes’ in the behind the scenes video of a magazine’s photoshoot. Adah Sharma is seen ‘on her toes’ in the behind the scenes video of a magazine’s photoshoot.

Adah Sharma, who was last seen in Bollywood film Commando 2, shared a Monday Motivation message with her fans this morning.

Adah, who is seen ‘on her toes’ in the behind the scenes video of a magazine’s photoshoot, captioned the post, “Always on my toes well… Almost #behindthescenes #magazinephotoshoot #rainydaysandmondays #MondayMotivation #iftoebalancingis”. It seems the actress is leaving no stones unturned and is taking on new challenges.

Adah Sharma, who failed to gain a foothold in Bollywood with films like 1920, Phirr and Hasee Toh Phasee, is now a well-known face down South.

In an earlier interview, Adah, who is an outsider in the film industry, said that the biggest struggle for a non-industry person is to bag the first film.

“My main concern was to get a film, rest of the process I totally enjoy. For a non-film background person like me, the most important thing was to get a film in the first place. There is no rule book. Once you get the first film, the happiness begins,” said Adah.

Here is Adah Sharma’s latest post:

See a few more photos, videos of Adah Sharma:

Be who you want to be ,

Not what others want to see 🙃💥 pic.twitter.com/EmQH2mgbza — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) July 13, 2017

There is a voice that doesn’t use words…listen 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/sh3u0qCPMQ — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) July 11, 2017

Do I believe at love at first sight ? Absolutely ! I fall in love with every dog I see 🤗🤗🤗

Instagram @adah_ki_adah pic.twitter.com/qeievcKdIJ — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) July 16, 2017

The ‘ Wait Whaaatttt ‘ expression !

This was Oreos first selfie n I think he just realised how cute he is 🤗 pic.twitter.com/8bU988p9YV — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) July 14, 2017

The 27-year-old actress also confessed that stereotyping could be an issue for a newcomer especially when one makes debut with the horror genre, but she thinks that she has been fairly lucky as she did a number of other roles too.

“I think I’ve been fairly lucky in the sense that the audience has accepted me even after doing a horror film. I think it was difficult for people to slot me. It was a period film, the look was different and it was horror. I did everything possible which was required in that genre. Which is why I didn’t sign any other horror movie after that. I will return to it only if it offers me something new which I haven’t done already,” added Adah.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd