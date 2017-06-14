Actress Kritika Chaudhary was murdered, postmortem confirms head injury: Mumbai Police

Actor Kritika Choudhary was found dead at her home. She has appeared in a TV serial and a film starring Kangana Ranaut. Actor Kritika Choudhary was found dead at her home. She has appeared in a TV serial and a film starring Kangana Ranaut.

A day after her decomposed body was found in her Andheri West residence, the Amboli police on Tuesday said that actress Kritika Chaudhary was murdered. A post-mortem conducted at Cooper Hospital on Tuesday confirmed that Chaudhary had been struck on the right side of the head with a blunt object. Mumbai Police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Rashmi Karandikar said an unknown person has been booked for murder and investigations are underway.

Chaudhary, who lived in Bhairavnath SRA society near the Regional Transport Office in Four Bungalows, was discovered dead on Monday afternoon after neighbours complained to the police that foul smell was emanating from inside her home. Initially, the police had registered a case of accidental death after noting that Chaudhary had been dead for 2-3 days.

Chaudhary (30) hailed from Haridwar and had worked in television shows and Hindi films. The police said her family was on the way to Mumbai to collect her body and record their statements.

The police have questioned several persons living in the building and working there. “The deceased does not have any close family members in Mumbai, so we are questioning watchmen at the building and persons who delivered, milk, groceries, newspapers and others who frequented there,” said an officer at Amboli police station.

The police have also began questioning Chaudhary’s friends and acquaintances in the TV and film industry.

