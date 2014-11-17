Actors not exempt from human feelings: Nargis Fakhri

The actress, who believes in a holistic approach in her lifestyle, said that massage should be incorporated to enhance one’s well being.

Commenting on the constant nudges on relationship status by the media, actress Nargis Fakhri says actors are also entitled to some privacy.

“Being spoken about on a public platform does not give a nice feeling to anyone. Actors also like to have some privacy in their life. Actors are not exempt from those (human) feelings and do get bothered by link-up stories,” she told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The actress, who forayed into Bollywood with “Rockstar” was in the news for her relationship with actor-producer Uday Chopra and recently fuelled another rumour of dating actor Hrithik Roshan. But she seems to be a firm believer in the phrase ‘ignorance is bliss’ and prefers to ignore all such reports.

“I think when you are in this field you have no choice but to ignore such reports,” the actress said.

Fakhri also outlined a number of benefits of coconut oil and stressed on the revival of the art of oiling which is vanishing from India.

“I have learned so much from India, for instance the use of aloe vera which I use and I find it sad when I see certain arts of oiling slowly fading away.

“I use coconut oil every single day. I apply coconut oil on my whole body for moisturising. The oil can also be used as make-up remover as it is light based and is not sticky,” said the actress.

The actress, who believes in a holistic approach in her lifestyle, said that massage should be incorporated to enhance one’s well being.

“I think massage is a very important part of life, which is present from centuries as an imminent part of India’s tradition,” she said.

The actress who also showed her acting prowess in serious films like ‘Madras Cafe’ and went on to raise temperatures with item numbers like ‘Devil’ and ‘Dhating Naach’ said in today’s busy life health in being neglected.

“In this hectic life, we have no time to take care of ourselves, hence massage is needed for rejuvenation and stress reduction. A lot of people are looking for quick fixes like they are taking medications and they are doing other things which are not healthy. But massage is very holistic and natural,” she said.

