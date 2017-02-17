Actors not doing big films doesn’t mean they are jobless: Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia says, “actresses who are not working for seven-eight years have endorsements to do.” Neha Dhupia says, “actresses who are not working for seven-eight years have endorsements to do.”

Neha Dhupia says if few actors are not doing mainstream cinema does not mean that they do not have work.

The 36-year-old actress feels that all of them have been busy in some way or another, including their own business or TV ads. “If an actor is not doing commercial films doesn’t mean he or she has no work to do at all. I have been busy. There are really big stars who are not seen in films but they own football team, they have other businesses and even actresses who are not working for seven-eight years have endorsements to do, appear on television. So all are doing relevant work,” Neha told PTI.

Appearing in multi-starrer films like Chup Chup Ke, Singh is Kinng among others, Neha has made her presence felt and is further hopeful of doing better work.

“You always hope for better work to come your way, work more with interesting filmmakers. They (filmmakers) are aware I exist.I am getting interesting offers but they are not interesting enough to me. Good cinema interest me. Like ‘Dangal’ was phenomenal but I don’t fit in the film,” she said.

In an earlier interview, talking about her show No Filter Neha, the actor-producer revealed that she wants to host superstar Shah Rukh Khan for she believes he has a way with words. “Someone who has gift of the gab is Shah Rukh. So, it will be great to have him on the show. I would also like Aamir Khan to be on the second season. I haven’t approached anyone, though,” the actor said.