Actor Suniel Shetty’s father Veerapa Shetty dead

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s father Virappa Shetty passed away late on Tuesday. Virappa, 93, breathed his last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted. As per reports, he will be cremated on Wednesday. Veerapa Shetty is survived by his wife, son Suniel and daughter Sujata.

Suniel Shetty’s father had suffered a massive paralytic stroke in 2013 and the actor had set-up an entire ICU at his South Mumbai residence for his recovery. It was almost at the same time when Suniel’s daughter Athiya was preparing for her big Bollywood debut. But, Suniel gave importance to Veerapa. He had in the past said that his father was his real hero and nothing is more more important to him than his health. So much so, that he even put aside his entire career and did not sign any films for years, for his father’s sake.

“I haven’t had a proper night’s sleep for three months now. It’s a very mixed kind of feeling for me. On one hand, my daughter Aathiya is getting ready for her film career. On the other hand my father is very unwell. So the excitement of Aathiya’s debut is sadly diminished. At the moment we’re all focusing on looking after my father,” Suniel had said back in 2014.

Veerapa Shetty began working at the age of nine. The self-made man went on to build an empire as an hotelier. Suniel, who took to films as a hobby, has been running his father’s business of hotels for decades. In fact, to say that Suniel is a more successful hotelier than an actor won’t be wrong.

As of now, the family is still in the hospital. Athiya, who is shooting for her upcoming film Mubarakan, is out of country.

We give all our condolences to the Shetty family.

