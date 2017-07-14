Actor Sumita Sanyal dies at 71

Veteran actor Sumita Sanyal died on Sunday at her south Kolkata residence. Veteran actor Sumita Sanyal died on Sunday at her south Kolkata residence.

Veteran actor Sumita Sanyal, who had played supporting characters in ‘Anand’ and Satyajit Ray’s ‘Nayak’, died on Sunday at her south Kolkata residence. She died of heart failure at around 10.30 am. She was 71. According to her family, she had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time. She is survived by her a son.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled her death through a tweet, “Saddened at the passing away of veteran actress Sumita Sanyal. My condolences to her family, friends and fans,” Banerjee wrote. Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee also tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actress Sumita Sanyal. May her soul rest in peace.”

State Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Aroop Biswas went to her house to pay respects. “Her death is an irreparable loss to the film industry and we are deeply affected by her demise. She has not been keeping well for time. May her soul rest in peace,” he said. Sumita Sanyal had acted in Bollywood films like Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ‘Anand’ (1970) opposite Amitabh Bachchan, and ‘Guddi’ (1971), and Gulzar’s ‘Mere Apne’ (1971). She had acted in more than 40 Bengali films. She was also part of several television serials and group theatre.

