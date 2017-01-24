Actor Sonu Sood gets emotional recalling his father

“I think it is the blessing of my father that all the good things are happening to me,” says Sonu Sood. “I think it is the blessing of my father that all the good things are happening to me,” says Sonu Sood.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who is sharing screen with the iconic actor-filmmaker Jackie Chan got emotional on stage during the promotion of the film on Monday remembering his father who passed away few months ago.

The actor’s production house Shakti Sagar Productions is the presenter and distributor of the film in India.

Sharing his first memory of the film he told media here, “Before I started working on the project, I received a message from Jackie Chan’s office, saying they are doing a film and if I would like to be a part of the same.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

As it was an exciting offer for Sonu, after reading the message repeatedly, he went to his father to share the news.

“Papa was surprised at the first place and then very happy about me. Therefore, we planned to watch the movie together once we do the screening. Unfortunately, I lost my father a few months ago but I got the opportunity to be part of the film, not only as an actor but also as distributor in India. I think it is the blessing of my father that all the good things are happening to me. I am happy to be associated with the film ‘Kung Fu Yoga’,” Sonu said.

Also read| Kung Fu Yoga trailer: Salman Khan thanks Jackie Chan for making coolest film with Sonu Sood. Watch video

“Kung Fu Yoga” is an Indo-China collaborative multi-lingual action-adventure comedy directed by Stanley Tong, featuring Jackie Chan, Amyra Dastur, Disha Patani and Sonu Sood.

It is slated to release in India on February 3.