Huma Qureshi’s brother and actor Saqib Saleem looking to explore his entrepreneurial side with father

Actor Saqib Saleem, who will be seen sharing screen space with his sister Huma Qureshi in Dobaara, is helping his father in expanding their chain of restaurants here.

Saqib’s father runs a chain of restaurants in Delhi, where the actor was born and raised.

Having started with a single standalone restaurant, his father’s business soon grew. The restaurant that churns out authentic Mughlai cuisine will now be opening its first two outlets here, thanks to Saqib.

Saqib is currently in the process of figuring out outlet spaces and will further work on bringing the restaurant to Mumbai.

Saqib said in a statement: “That’s been one thing dad and I have been discussing for a long time. So, finally now I have started to act upon it. Though it’s at a nascent stage, I am very excited to explore it as it will involve me and dad working together.”

On the film front, he will soon be seen opposite actress Taapsee Pannu in a romantic comedy titled Makhna. RJ-turned-actor Abhilash Thapliyal, who is also a part of the cast spoke about working with Taapsee and Saqib.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, he said, “I play Prashant’s character who is best friend to Saqib’s character in the film. To play his best friend, I had to be very comfortable with him. But for me, the biggest plus point was the fact that they both – Taapsee and Saqib – belong to Delhi. Our biggest comfort level was Delhi, we used to talk endlessly about it. Also, there is nothing a star-like aura around them. They are extremely down to earth and made me feel very comfortable. Now, we are more of friends and less of co-stars.”

