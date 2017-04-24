Actor Sagarika Ghatge gets engaged to cricketer Zaheer Khan. Who is Sagarika Ghatge? See pics

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge were rumoured to be dating for a long time now, but the two had never accepted their relationship officially. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge were rumoured to be dating for a long time now, but the two had never accepted their relationship officially.

Another one bites the dust, and they already look quite happy together. Cricketer Zaheer Khan just announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend and actor Sagarika Ghatge through a Twitter post. He shared an adorable picture with the caption, “Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge.” No doubt the two look made for each other, and are the latest one to join the long list of actor-cricketer couples. Sagarika posted another pic on her Twitter page. She wrote, “Partners for life !!! #engaged @ImZaheer.”

Rumours about Zaheer and Sagarika dating were doing the rounds for a long time. The two even attended cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s wedding with actor Hazel Keech hand-in-hand, sparking further reports that the two were a couple. After keeping it under wraps, Sagarika finally came out and opened about her relationship in February this year. In an interview, she said, “Let’s just say I am in a very happy space right now… I will remain just the way I am: low profile as ever. I have no shame in admitting that I draw into my shell easily and come out only when I have to speak. I have big respect for Zaheer’s game.”

Zaheer, who is currently the captain of Delhi Daredevils in the ongoing IPL season, stole some time and proposed to Sagarika, as the actor replied with a “Yes”. But how many of us remember Sagarika and her films? She has done a handful of projects. Read on to get reminded about this girl from Maharashtra.

A still from Chak De India, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. A still from Chak De India, which starred Shah Rukh Khan.

Sagarika Ghatge had a dreamy debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in award winning film Chak De India. Yes, she is the same girl who played the hottest one of the lot, and even with the most attitude – Preeti Sabharwal from Chandigarh.

After Chak De India, Sagarika went onto do small roles in films like Fox and Miley Naa Miley Hum. She bagged a lead role in Rush which also starred Emraan Hashmi and Neha Dhupia.

A still from the film Rush starring Emraan Hashmi and Sagarika Ghatge. A still from the film Rush starring Emraan Hashmi and Sagarika Ghatge.

Sagarika has also done some regional cinema. She was seen in Marathi film Premachi Goshta and Punjabi film Dildariyaan.

Sagarika’s last outing was this year’s Irada alongside Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah. The 31-year-old was also a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6. She went on to become a finalist.

Check out how both Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge announced their engagement.

Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge pic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017

Check out some more pics of Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge.

Sagarika is also a national level athlete. Sagarika might have kept a low profile and been selective about films, but she has made a lot of appearances during Zaheer’s cricket matches, cheering for him from the stands.

