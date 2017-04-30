Actor Riya Sen flaunts her French manicure and sexy back. See pic

Actor Riya Sen recently posted a picture of her sexy back on Instagram. Actor Riya Sen recently posted a picture of her sexy back on Instagram.

Actor Riya Sen took to her Instagram page recently to show off her pretty French manicure. Only, the picture she posted, is sure to raise the temperatures as she is topless. The pretty lady seems to be enjoying her time posing for a daring yet deceivingly elegant photoshoot. She also posted a click of herself at some beach. The actor, who last appeared in a Bengali film titled Dark Chocolate, based on Sheena Bohra’s murder case, was recently in the spotlight for asking a waiter for some sex. We are not kidding!

See | Riya Sen posing topless as she flaunts her manicure

According to reports, the actor was in a popular eatery in Andheri, which is popular for its cocktail ‘Sex On The Beach’. The model-actor who was engrossed in a conversation with her friends, posed a question to the waiter. She apparently asked, ‘Can I have some sex please?’ The embarrassed waiter left with flushed face.

Daughter of iconic actor Moon Moon Sen, Riya is also Raima Sen’s younger sister. She debuted in the film industry opposite Sharman Joshi in a movie Style. Post that there have been various speculations that Miss Riya was a party animal. The star in an interview to HT said, “Ever since I became an actor after modelling, I never had any agent or a PR team who could assist me, or help me in reaching out to my fans, or telling them who I really am. So over the years, I have been misrepresented a lot, with a lot of people making up stories about me. And I had no way to clarify, or give my perspective to the same.” It was in 2015 that Riya created her social media profiles and stayed in touch with her fans.

