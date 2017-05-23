Farhan Akhtar revealed he is getting into shape for his next project

It was earlier reported that Farhan Akhtar has been signed on for Ashutosh Gowariker’s next film. It was earlier reported that Farhan Akhtar has been signed on for Ashutosh Gowariker’s next film.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday revealed he is getting into shape for his next project, whose details have been kept under wraps. “Getting into the zone I want for my next film. Details of what, when and with whom to follow,” Akhtar wrote on Instagram, with a photo of his chiseled body. It was earlier reported that Farhan Akhtar has been signed on for Ashutosh Gowariker’s next film.

Ashutosh Gowariker has moved on to his next project after his last directorial ‘Mohenjo Daro’. According to reports, the film is a thriller about a newly-married couple and the makers plan on calling it ‘Honeymoon’. The filmmaker has allegedly zeroed in on Farhan Akhtar to play the male lead. The film is slated to go on floors soon and talks are on to settle on a leading lady. Reports further suggest that M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress Disha Patani has been approached for the role opposite Farhan. While Disha is yet to sign on the dotted line, the actress has reportedly liked the film’s script.

Gowariker is said to have already approached Disha Patani for the film, reports DNA. “He loved her in MS Dhoni and feels she has an amazing screen presence. Talks are on at an advanced stage with the actress for the film. The actress has liked the script, but the modalities are being worked out.”

Patani however, is said to be eagerly awaiting Dharma Production’s Student of the Year 2, and as a result of that, is alleged to be passing up on many projects by several of Bollywood’s big banners. Her acting and dancing skills have been greatly appreciated and for now — she seems to be hot property in tinsel town.

For this film, reports state that Gowariker is taking a detour from his signature brand of cinema and exploring a new territory of a stylised thriller based on a newlywed couple. The film is tentatively called Honeymoon, and is slated to go on floors this year. It will majorly be shot in Europe. If the film does come through, Akhtar and Patani’s pairing will surely lead to an interesting watch for moviegoers.

