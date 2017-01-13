Action stunts in xXx were quite challenging: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s action scenes in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Deepika Padukone’s action scenes in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Deepika Padukone will be seen doing some high-octane stunts in her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage and the actress says the action scenes were quite challenging for her to do.

The film also stars Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L Jackson. It is the third film in the xXx franchise and a sequel to both xXx (2002) and xXx: State of the Union. During a chat with her fans on Twitter, Deepika was asked if she aced any challenges while shooting the film, to which the 31-year-old actress, replied, “The action in particular was pretty challenging! My body ached for a week after every sequence!”

However she said she “never” suffered any injury during the shoot. The actress is currently in India along with her co-star Diesel and director D J Caruso for the film’s promotion. xXx: Return of Xander Cage premiered here last night amid much fanfare and also saw attendance from Bollywood stars.

Talking about her co-star Diesel, Deepika wrote, “… he’s absolutely charming, pure and very generous!” The actress said Caruso and Diesel both wish that they could extend their India trip. “He (Caruso) loves India and wishes he could stay back to experience a lot more!same goes for Vin!”

xXx: Return of Xander Cage releases in India on January 14. When asked by a fan which was her favourite Bollywood movie from last year, Deepika said, “Neerja, Pink, ADHM, Kapoor & Sons (haven’t seen Dear Zindagi, Sultan, Dangal).”