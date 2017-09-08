Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal turns coach for Shraddha Kapoor. See photos

Shraddha Kapoor takes badminton lessons from Saina Nehwal. Shraddha Kapoor takes badminton lessons from Saina Nehwal.

Shraddha Kapoor is breaking her girl-next-door image in her upcoming biopic films, Haseena Parkar and the one on badminton star Saina Nehwal. The actor after getting into the skin of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena is now all set to brush up on her badminton skills to essay the role of India’s foremost badminton player Saina. And for that, the actor is learning the intricacies of the game from no one but the ace shuttler herself. On Friday, Shraddha shared her photo of taking training in Badminton from Saina. She also shared another picture where she happily posed with the ‘champ’.

Sharing the photo, Shraddha wrote, “Today training with the champ herself @nehwalsaina 🏸 ❤️.” Shraddha started training for the biopic being directed by Amol Gupte in June this year after returning from her Seychelles vacation. She then shared a photo holding a badminton racket on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Here we go 🏸 #SAINA @nehwalsaina #AmoleGupte @tseries.official.” The biopic is expected to hit the theaters next year.

Talking about Shraddha, Saina earlier said in an interview, “It’s great if Shraddha plays me because she is a very talented actress and very hardworking. I am sure she will do justice to the role. The best part is, she is a good friend as well. So it will be easier to teach her some badminton skills. A lot of people did tell me that we do look similar and I think that’s a huge compliment because Shraddha is very good looking.”

In Shraddha’s next, she plays the title role of Haseena Parkar along with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor as Dawood Ibrahim and Ankur Bhatia as Haseena’s husband. The film marks the time in Haseena’s life from 17 to 40 years old and releases on September 22.

