With sleepy AbRam in his arms, Shah Rukh Khan rushes out of the airport

Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Shah Rukh Khan was off to London with his youngest kid AbRam Khan for a special weekend. And now that the actor has arrived back in town, the paparazzi couldn’t miss the opportunity of capturing the two at the airport.

While Shah Rukh is donning an all-black avatar with some cargo pants, AbRam also wore black with military pants and twinned with his dad. Going by the pictures, it looks like Abram is off to sleep cradled in his daddy’s arms and maybe that is the reason that Shah Rukh is in such a hurry to leave. Only yesterday, Shah Rukh had posted a monochrome selfie from the rail platforms of London with the caption, “Early morning wait for a train. Coffee and a book to go with it. Holiday done!” Looks like, Shah Rukh was enjoying being a tourist in London, travelling around via trains.

Check out pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam at the airport:

Earlier, SRK had also posted a small clip featuring one of AbRam’s many toys with the caption, “Journey with lil one makes me see places in a new light & also some new toys…” Recently, AbRam’s cute clicks with filmmaker Karan Johar had gone viral over the internet. The two had a pouting competition of sorts for their fans. Taking to Instagram, Karan had posted a picture of himself cuddling the toddler AbRam. But it is clear in the pic that AbRam is the true pout champ and has left KJo behind in his own game.

SRK will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s film which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the role of a vertically challenged person in the film.

