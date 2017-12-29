Photos: AbRam Khan’s playdate with Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop’s daughter Samaya

Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop also opened up about Shah Rukh Khan’s kid AbRam and said, “AbRam is the brightest four-year-old, his vocabulary and insights are superlative.” Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop also opened up about Shah Rukh Khan’s kid AbRam and said, “AbRam is the brightest four-year-old, his vocabulary and insights are superlative.”

AbRam Khan, the cute son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, recently had some fun time with another adorable star kid. A picture of little AbRam along with a young girl is going viral. The girl is none other than Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop’s daughter Samaya.

As per a report by Bombay Times, singer-VJ Raageshwari, who lives in London, is currently visiting her parents in Mumbai. She took some time off to visit her old friend Gauri Khan too. The report stated that Gauri invited Raageshwari and her daughter Samaya to Mannat. Here the two kids enjoyed a playdate and pictures of the same have emerged on fan pages of the Khans.

The report stated that AbRam and Samaya bonded over singing, dancing and swimming. They also enjoyed some yummy snacks of mini pancakes, orange lollies, sausages and milkshakes. Raageshwari also shared with the tabloid, “When it was time to leave, Samaya got emotional and clung on to Gauri and would not let go. AbRam instantly said ‘Aunty Ragz, how does Samaya know my mother is very loving?'”

See the photos of AbRam and Samaya on their playdate:

Also see a picture of Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop with daughter Samaya

Raageshwari also opened up about SRK’s kid AbRam and said, “AbRam is the brightest four-year-old, his vocabulary and insights are superlative. I give complete credit to Gauri, at the risk of SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) feeling relegated (laughs). Gauri is with him all day long, reading books to him while managing her business.”

