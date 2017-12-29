Best of 2017

Photos: AbRam Khan’s playdate with Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop’s daughter Samaya

Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop with daughter Samaya, who is currently visiting her parents in Mumbai, took some time off to visit her old friend Gauri Khan. This is when AbRam bonded with this little girl.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: December 29, 2017 1:36 pm
abram playdate with Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop_s daughter Samaya Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop also opened up about Shah Rukh Khan’s kid AbRam and said, “AbRam is the brightest four-year-old, his vocabulary and insights are superlative.”
Related News

AbRam Khan, the cute son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, recently had some fun time with another adorable star kid. A picture of little AbRam along with a young girl is going viral. The girl is none other than Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop’s daughter Samaya.

As per a report by Bombay Times, singer-VJ Raageshwari, who lives in London, is currently visiting her parents in Mumbai. She took some time off to visit her old friend Gauri Khan too. The report stated that Gauri invited Raageshwari and her daughter Samaya to Mannat. Here the two kids enjoyed a playdate and pictures of the same have emerged on fan pages of the Khans.

The report stated that AbRam and Samaya bonded over singing, dancing and swimming. They also enjoyed some yummy snacks of mini pancakes, orange lollies, sausages and milkshakes. Raageshwari also shared with the tabloid, “When it was time to leave, Samaya got emotional and clung on to Gauri and would not let go. AbRam instantly said ‘Aunty Ragz, how does Samaya know my mother is very loving?'”

See the photos of AbRam and Samaya on their playdate:

abram playdate with Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop_s daughter Samaya

abram playdate with Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop_s daughter Samaya

 

Also see a picture of Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop with daughter Samaya

 

Raageshwari also opened up about SRK’s kid AbRam and said, “AbRam is the brightest four-year-old, his vocabulary and insights are superlative. I give complete credit to Gauri, at the risk of SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) feeling relegated (laughs). Gauri is with him all day long, reading books to him while managing her business.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Nilesh Jain
    Dec 29, 2017 at 2:22 pm
    First scare a person of this cheap society and than ask him to bring one more life to be ruined ?
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 29: Latest News