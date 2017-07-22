AbRam is in Los Angeles too. Shah Rukh Khan’s latest tweet is proof. See photo

Shah rukh Khan is chilling at the Universal Studios with his three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. Shah rukh Khan is chilling at the Universal Studios with his three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan is in Los Angeles with his family and we have been getting glimpses into what he is upto in the foreign land. The fan pages of Bollywood’s Badshah has been sharing pictures on social media. The last family photo of the Raees of Bollywood which surfaced on the internet didn’t have the cuddle bear, AbRam in it, and many were left wondering how can SRK be on a vacation sans his favourite companion. But a recent post of Shah Rukh has put our mind at ease. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor had a great time with his three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam at the Universal Studios. The only thing which scared King Khan was the rides.

On Saturday, the Punjabi Munda Harry shared a photo on his social media accounts and captioned it, “Took the kids 2 @unistudios , this time AbRam’s turn. Thx for the hospitality & as always I am a wimp on the rides!”

However, while Jab Harry Met Sejal’s Gujarati kudi Sejal aka Anushka Sharma is busy promoting her upcoming release in India alone, SRK is trying his best to keep the buzz around the film alive on social media. After sharing the new trailer of the movie on his Twitter handle and Instagram account, Shah Rukh introduced his favourite line from the trailer too. Sharing a still from the trailer, the actor tweeted, “Ab toh dekh hi lete hain…“one of my favourite lines from JHMS…”

“Ab toh dekh hi lete hain…“one of my favourite lines from JHMS… pic.twitter.com/QXfLu3Id8j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 21, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is slated to release on August 4.

