Shah Rukh Khan writes a heartfelt thanks after AbRam receives immense love on his birthday. See photo

On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s third child AbRam’s birthday, not just celebrity friends of the actor but his fans also took to wishing the little one on this special day. AbRam happens to be the apple of Shah Rukh Khan’s eye and it is transparent from the number of posts and adorable pictures of his son. All of these clicks have resulted in many people falling in love with the youngest one in SRK’s family. He actually is cuter than his dad after all. So when Shah Rukh Khan saw the huge number of wishes pouring in for his son, he was overwhelmed and took to Twitter to share his feelings.

The actor tweeted, “I felt that only parents know how to love their child…the overwhelming msgs for AbRam make me realise u all lov him so much too. Grateful.”

I felt that only parents know how to love their child…the overwhelming msgs for AbRam make me realise u all lov him so much too. Grateful. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2017

Bollywood director Karan Johar who celebrated his 45th birthday on May 25, also took to Twitter to send his greetings to AbRam and called him his Gemini buddy. The cutiepie who turned four today, has been showered with lots of love and Karan has been one of the first Bollywood celebrities to wish him on social media.

“The most adorable child…. happy birthday my fellow Gemini… Abram,” wrote Karan Johar on Instagram.

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan are known to be good friends and the director has often shared his love on various platforms. His biography, The Unsuitable Boy, contains an entire section about how the Raees actor once stepped up to save him from people who were associated with the underworld.

Last year, Karan Johar had celebrated his birthday in London. Back then he had decided to throw a party there as the shooting for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was going on. Both Aryan and AbRam had attended the party then, however, this time around, Shah Rukh Khan had come only with his elder son.

Karan Johar also became a father to twins Yash and Roohi recently. The actor has not shared pictures of his kids yet, but one can already imagine the next generation of Bollywood kids’ club. AbRam, Aaradhya (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan), Azad, (Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao), Taimur (Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan), Misha (Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput), Yash and Roohi, are just some of the names in this big club.

