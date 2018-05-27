Gauri Khan wishes son AbRam a happy birthday with an endearing post

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have two other children, Aryan and Suhana, apart from AbRam. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have two other children, Aryan and Suhana, apart from AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s little one AbRam has turned five today. Gauri shared an adorable post of AbRam on social media and it has gone viral. Along with the pictures, Gauri wrote, “Happy bday, my gorgeous.”

While Shah Rukh Khan is yet to wish the little one on social media, the actor has previously shared quite a few pictures with his son on social media. Shah Rukh and Gauri have two other children, Aryan and Suhana, apart from AbRam. In the recent click shared by Gauri, the youngest son is seen all smiles on his mother’s lap.

Here’s the post shared by Gauri for AbRam:

Just a week ago, it was Suhana’s birthday and both Gauri and SRK had taken to the social media to share a birthday post for their daughter.

See a few more photos of birthday boy AbRam:

On the work front, Shah Rukh has his plates full. He is currently filming for Aanand L Rai’s Zero, where he will be once again seen sharing screen space with Bollywood’s leading ladies Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor had earlier appeared in the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan with Anushka and Katrina.

In an earlier interview, Aanand L Rai had described SRK’s character and his experience of working with him as such.

“I always felt he is a very basic Delhi boy. Whenever I saw him in those valleys of Switzerland, I felt ‘Oh Delhi boy wahan tak pahuch gaya’ (the Delhi boy has achieved great heights). I never felt he didn’t belong there. That is the reason why I think he has a great connect in our country because he represents a basic middle-class boy who has achieved it,” the filmmaker had said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd