Watch: When AbRam, Aaradhya, Azad left their star parents proud

Watch videos from AbRam, Aaradhya Bachchan, Azad Rao Khan’s annual day function. Watch videos from AbRam, Aaradhya Bachchan, Azad Rao Khan’s annual day function.

Shah Rukh Khan had already shared with us some inside pictures from the Dhirubhai Ambani International School’s annual day function leaving us quite happy. We saw SRK’s son AbRam along with Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s little princess Aaradhya Bachchan preformed at the event. We also had Aamir Khan’s son Azad Rao Khan dancing with Aaradhya. We got hold of some videos from the stage performances of these star kids and we are in total awe.

The surprise for all SRK fans was to see the song on which little AbRam performed. AbRam turned into a star and he was seen dancing to a song from father SRK’s film Swades. AbRam cute performance on the track “Ye Taara Woh Taara” would certainly have made father Shah Ruh Khan happy. This was also the day this film marked it’s 13th anniversary.

Pictures of SRK and others standing in the audience post the performance shows a proud daddy. It seems that this dance by AbRam was a special gift for Shah Rukh Khan.

Watch AbRam’s annual day function dance videos here:

Also see AbRam’s rehearsal for the Annual Day function:

On the other hand Aaradhya is seen dancing like a doll, doing all her steps perfectly and looks like she was simply enjoying it.

Watch Aaradhya Bachchan’s annual day function dance videos here:

Aaradhya’s Annual Day performance from a few minutes ago. She was clearly in charge and I especially love the ending pic.twitter.com/yxNK1YR1Sw — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) December 16, 2017

No only this, happy mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen doing some dance moves with the kids for the event’s grand finale performance. Here Aamir Khan’s son Azad Rao Khan can also be spotted with Aaradhya.

Watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dancing with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and Aamir’s son Azad here:

Shah Rukh Khan too danced with some students at the event:

See a few more photos from the star kids school event:

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya’s mother Brindya Rai came to see the kids’ function. Shah Rukh Khan’s other kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were seen cheering for AbRam along with SRK and Gauri Khan at the event.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd