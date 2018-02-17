More trouble in store for Kedarnath: KriArj Entertainment to move High Court against Abhishek Kapoor

Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath has hit a roadblock Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath has hit a roadblock

Film production banner KriArj Entertainment on Saturday said it will move the Bombay High Court to reinforce its right on the film Kedarnath.

The movie was being jointly made by KriArj Entertainment, T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures and director Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In The Sky Pictures (GITS).

However, they have had a fallout. While KriArj Entertainment representatives have blamed Kapoor’s unprofessional behaviour and mismanagement as the reason for constant delay in the movie, Kapoor’s representative has said there was “lack of transparency in KriArj Entertainment’s financial dealings”.

In a statement, KriArj Entertainment’s lawyer Lavin C Hirani said on Saturday, “We will be moving the Bombay High Court for enforcing our rights on the film by early next week and we hope to secure the necessary reliefs from the honourable court.”

The lawyer said, “There is enough material to show that KriArj has complied with all its commitments as per their understanding with Abhishek Kapoor/GITS. As I understand, there have been several serious defaults by GITS of its duties and obligations towards KriArj, including there being severe delays in the production of the film which was completely in a mess right from the start of the film for reasons solely attributable to GITS.

“Inspite of the above, KriArj provided its unconditional support to GITS and continued to make huge investments in the film till it was realised that the amounts were not being used for the right purposes”.

“KriArj has tried to salvage the situation with GITS several times including making multiple efforts to resolve issues to no avail. KriArj, T-Series and Balaji are the rightful owners of the film as its co-producers and therefore, GITS has no rights to oust KriArj out of the film and out of its legal rights as producers and owners of the film.”

Kedarnath had been in news since the start as it is to mark the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, who is cast opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kapoor’s lawyer had earlier said, “GITS has terminated the agreement with KriArj on January 15, 2018 on account of default committed by KriArj. Defaults include default in payment, bouncing of cheque and bouncing of NEFT; as importantly, also lack of transparency in their dealings.

“GITS did not decide to make the contents of termination public. However, KriArj is spreading false and mischievous rumours, playing name-slandering games and wilfully harming the interests of the film.

“The purported allegations of KriArj are frivolous and have no basis. GITS states that KriArj’s actions are clearly an afterthought; and have been made only after the agreement was terminated by GITS on account of default committed by KriArj. KriArj has no right of lien or NOC as claimed by them.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App