Abhishek Bachchan’s Twitter account hacked

Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s Twitter account was on Wednesday hacked by pro-Pakistani Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim, which had earlier hacked veteran actor Anupam Kher’s Twitter account.

As a result of the hacking, the verification tick on Abhishek’s Twitter account vanished, and his cover photograph featured a missile that read “Ayyildiz Tim” in chalk.

Abhishek’s profile also had several tweets in Turkish.

Twitter said in an official post, “Our teams are working to resolve an issue affecting a small number of Indian users. We will notify affected account holders directly. Reminder: do not click on links in DMs coming from unknown accounts.”

When things got sorted, Abhishek confirmed that his account was hacked and wrote, “Yes, yes my account got hacked. Quite chuffed that they thought me interesting enough actually. All sorted out now and back to normal. Well…. As normal as it can get. Thank you for your concern.”

On Tuesday, it emerged that the Twitter accounts of Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, RSS leader and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav and senior Indian journalist and Member of Parliament Swapan Dasgupta were hacked.

After his account was restored, Anupam sent out an advisory to his followers.

Yes, yes my account got hacked. Quite chuffed that they thought me interesting enough actually 😉. All sorted out now and back to normal. Well…. As normal as it can get. 😁

Thank you for your concern. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 7, 2018

“To everyone on Twitter: Please don’t open any link sent on your direct messages, however genuine they appear. That is the tool hackers are using to hack into your account. Please share this message with as many people as you can. Thanks,” tweeted Anupam.

