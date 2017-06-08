Abhishek Bachchan’s throwback Thursday is all about claiming his right on father Amitabh Bachchan. See photo

Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback photo with father, Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback photo with father, Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan goes down the memory lane every Thursday and gives his followers on social media, a sneak peek into the candid moments of Bollywood’s most celebrated family — the Bachchans. What remains constant in all the pictures is his star father, Amitabh Bachchan. The senior and junior Bachchans share an impeccable compatibility and have been setting an example for many others. Last Thursday we got a glimpse of Amitabh on a hospital bed back in the 1980s when he got hurt during the shoot of his film Coolie and Abhishek being a kid didn’t realise the gravity of the moment then. But this time Abhishek, who according to Amitabh is bearing the burden of expectations that come with being the son of a public figure has a happy memory to share.

Abhishek shared the picture where he is hugging Amitabh and has his sister Shweta Nanda by his side too. From what the picture suggests, it looks like Abhishek, in his childlike innocence is claiming his right on his father, while Amitabh has a bright smile on his face. Maybe the presence of his kids around him is what made the veteran actor so cheerful. Sharing the adorable picture, Abhishek wrote, “#throwbackthursday.” Well, we already know how much importance Abhishek gives while expressing his love for his parents. A few months back, he posted a picture hugging Amitabh from behind and taking him by surprise. He captioned it, “Never, never, never leave an opportunity to hug your parents…. Even if it takes them by surprise! #fathersandsons.”

Also, this picture reminds us of the superhit film Paa where the father and the son had a role reversal and Amitabh climbed on Abhishek’s back in a similar way, just like Abhishek is doing in this throwback picture. After comparing the two pictures we can definitely say, “like father like son”.

