Abhishek Bachchan’s throwback post on Amitabh Bachchan’s Coolie accident is moving, see photo

Abhishek Bachchan might not be looking forward to a release of his film, but the star is busy with his sports teams. He is looking forward to the fifth season of Pro Kabaddi League, and also the Indian Super League. Recently his Instagram posts about wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole our hearts with his love and affection.

Today, he has taken to share a memory of when he was a six-year-old, and his father Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to the hospital after an accident on the sets of Coolie. He shared a picture from the mid-80s, which was also when his father was hospitalised. Only, Big B is surrounded by a bunch of adorable looking kids.

Abhishek captioned the picture, “#throwbackthursday taken in the mid 80’s (1985 if memory serves). I call it Big B and the Bachchan bunch. Dad was hospitalised with Mysthenia Gravis and my sister, cousins and I had gone to visit him. Being too young to understand what all was going on our parents always made it out to be like an outing so that we would not be disturbed by the hospital and its workings. When I used to visit my father after his accident on the sets of “Coolie” in 1982, seeing him connected to many drips and machines, he used to tell me they were kites that he had got for me. I was 6 yrs old. My father was fighting for his life and all I thought about was… why isn’t he allowing me to play with these kites??? The innocence of childhood I guess.

