Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyaan to go on floors in February

With Mukkabaaz running successfully in the cinemas, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Aanand L Rai are set to join hands once again for their next romantic flick Manmarziyaan. Eros Now took to Twitter to announce the film and shared a picture of their team with a caption that read, “Happy to announce ‘Manmarziyaan’ goes on the floors next month! @juniorbachchan @vickykaushal09 @taapsee @anuragkashyap79 @aanandlrai @FuhSePhantom @cypplOfficial @ItsAmitTrivedi #Manmarziyaan”.

The makers have roped in Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal for the film which is reportedly a true blue Punjabi romance. Taapsee too shared her excitement about the film on Instagram and wrote, “Another beautiful journey is about to begin n boys, I clearly look the most excited!”

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently prepping up for Meghna Gulzar’s period drama Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt, too took to his Instagram handle to share his excitement and wrote, “Really excited for this new journey to begin with this amazing team!”

Manmarziyaan was first announced in 2016 with the blockbuster pair from Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Ayushmann had even started shooting for the film in Chandigarh but things did not fall in place for the film then and so it was shelved.

