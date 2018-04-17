Abhishek Bachchan pens emotional note on Manmarziyan wrap

Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyan wraps up. Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyan wraps up.

It is a wrap on Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyan and the team got quite emotional after the last day shoot in Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, Taapsee Pannu wrote that director Anurag Kashyap exudes such energy that it makes the “best happen” on the set. Taapsee, who has finished shooting for the film, on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself along with Kashyap. “There are some directors who guide you through and some who exuberate such energy that you just cannot help but be your best, give your best and the best happens. You are the latter mister Anurag Kashyap, you are the wind beneath Rumi’s wings. Get well soon… because you have to fight with me more,” Taapsee tweeted.

Even Abhishek Bachchan hopes that he makes Anurag proud, “Making a movie is a journey. The best thing about films is, the journey will always live on forever. As this part of the journey of #Manmarziyaan comes to an end…. Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for entrusting me with Robbie. I hope I can repay your trust, belief and faith in me. I hope I make you proud. And as and when you look back on this journey, my victory would be if you smile.”

Thr r some directors who guide u through n some who exhuberate such energy that u jst can’t help but b ur best, giv ur best n the best happens.U r the latter mister @anuragkashyap72 u r the wind beneath Rumi’s wings.Get well soon क्यूँकि अभी तो मुझसे ओर बोहुत लड़ाईयाँ लड़नी हैं pic.twitter.com/eT44Vj5nYV — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 17, 2018

Photos | Manmarziyan shooting: Taapsee Pannu bids goodbye to Kashmir

Talking about his co-stars, Abhishek advised Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal to remain as mad as ever and “stay Punjabi.” He wrote, “To my beautiful co-actors, Thank you! Especially the two mad hatters @taapsee and @vickykaushal09. Stay real, stay mad and mostly…. STAY PUNJABI!! @kanika.d you wrote it, we acted it. Let’s hope our audience lives it! Thank you for your constant encouragement. I can’t even begin to tell you how much it helped. To such an awesome crew- Thank you for being so kind. Aap sab ke saath ” hum to udd gaye”!! #TakeTwo”

