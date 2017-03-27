Abhishek Bachchan’s next a thriller drama

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is teaming up with director Nishikant Kamat for a thriller drama. Actor Abhishek Bachchan is teaming up with director Nishikant Kamat for a thriller drama.

The project will be produced by KriArj entertainment and Kyta Productions. "Abhishek has loved the idea and he is charged up for this film as he has never tried his hands at thriller films. There are no specific prep work required for the film," sources

close to the project told PTI.

“The shoot for the film will begin from May this year and hopefully the film will release during winter. The film will mostly be shot in two schedules,” the sources added. Apart from this project, KriArj entertainment has also tied up with John Abraham’s production house JA Entertainment for a six-movie deal and Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films.

Meanwhile, there was a lot of gossip about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being annoyed with Karan Johar for not attending her father’s funeral and prayer meet. It was also rumoured that an alleged fallout happened between them sometime after the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Sources close to the actor have however refused of any trouble between the actor and director. Rubbishing all rumours, it said that the reason behind Karan Johar’s absence was his two newborn babies, Yash and Roohi which has kept him busy.

Both the kids have been in the NICU ever since they were born. They are supposed to come home any day now. Karan has been spending most of his free time at the hospital or making arrangements for the kids at home,” said a source to India.com

