Abhishek Bachchan is madly in love with wife Aishwarya Rai’s beauty. This photo is proof

Abhishek Bachchan is head over heels in love with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after 10 years of their marriage. Abhishek Bachchan is head over heels in love with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after 10 years of their marriage.

Casablanca, the classic American romantic drama defined the meaning of romance back in 1942 and continues to do so for generations to come. Its famous one-liners still make it to the list of lovers when it comes to wooing their beloveds and expressing their love. And as we go through Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram profile, we think he too is a fan of the romance between Casablanca’s lead pair Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Not to mention his beautiful wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan who is still drooling over his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s mesmerising pictures from the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2017, shared a picture of her in the blue Cinderella gown and captioned it, “Here’s looking at you kid.”

Earlier too Abhishek shared pictures of Aish from the biggest film fest and sounded completely smitten by her beauty. His captions were a proof of him being head over heels in love with his wife after 10 years of their marriage. He wrote, “Love this photo…. Oh yes, and the beautiful lady in it too,” along with another picture from Cannes 2017. Aishwarya’s appearances at the international film festival have been a talk of the town from past 15 years. In 2014, Aishwarya left her husband sleepless as she stepped on the red carpet. He, in fact, then tweeted about the same and said, “Almost 52hrs without sleep! Eyes shutting… and the Mrs. Shows up looking like this!! Ok.. Eyes wide open now!”

Also read | Abhishek Bachchan on wedding anniversary with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Just like that it’s 10 years

The pictures which the Happy New Year actor shares on his social media with wife Aishwarya, father Amitabh, mother Jaya and his other family members definitely make for a perfect family album and we can’t thank the actor enough for giving us a sneak peek into the life of Bollywood’s most celebrated parivaar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd