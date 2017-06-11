Abhishek Bachchan continues Amitabh Bachchan’s Coolie injury throwback with a family picture. Can you spot Junior Bachchan?

Abhishek Bachchan shares a perfect family picture on his Instagram. Abhishek Bachchan shares a perfect family picture on his Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan’s injury during the shoot of Coolie is a sour memory for the Bachchan clan since the incident has left a major impact on Big B’s health. The actor has recalled the moment many times over the years and recently he posted a picture in which we can see how Abhishek Bachchan used to take care of him when he was bedridden post the injury. Now, Abhishek has posted another picture from the same time in which we see all the family members gathered together for a family picture.

Abhishek shared the picture on his Instagram profile and wrote, “Since @amitabhbachchan posted a photo us post his Coolie accident whilst recovering at home, here’s another…. Taken on the same day.” In the picture, we see young Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh with their kids Abhishek and Shweta. While Abhishek is seen paying full attention to the camera, Shweta looks cute in her Indian attire. The picture also has Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan sitting on each side of Amitabh. Well, it seems just like how he is master of Bollywood, even in the family, people could not take their eyes off him.

Earlier, Abhishek shared another picture in which all the kids of the family are hugging Amitabh, who is hospitalised with Myasthenia Gravis. The actor wrote, “#throwbackthursday taken in the mid 80’s ( 1985 if memory serves). I call it Big B and the Bachchan bunch. Dad was hospitalised with Myasthenia Gravis and my sister, cousins and I had gone to visit him. Being too young to understand what all was going on our parents always made it out to be like an outing so that we would not be disturbed by the hospital and its workings. When I used to visit my father after his accident on the sets of “Coolie” in 1982, seeing him connected to many drips and machines, he used to tell me they were kites that he had got for me. I was 6 yrs old. My father was fighting for his life and all I thought about was… why isn’t he allowing me to play with these kites??? The innocence of childhood I guess.”

This father-son duo has often given some parent-kid goals to Indian families. While their off-screen appearances have always made news, they are considered to be the most brilliant father-son duo to be seen on-screen. However, they have not appeared in many films together but their fans cannot wait to witness yet another iconic moment on the silver screen.

